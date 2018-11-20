Signals Network (SGN) Price Hits $0.0042

Signals Network (CURRENCY:SGN) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Signals Network has a market cap of $365,429.00 and approximately $480.00 worth of Signals Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Signals Network has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One Signals Network token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00128639 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00199093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.44 or 0.09300770 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000120 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Signals Network Profile

Signals Network’s launch date was February 26th, 2018. Signals Network’s total supply is 185,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,988,602 tokens. The official website for Signals Network is signals.network. The official message board for Signals Network is blog.signals.network. The Reddit community for Signals Network is /r/SignalsNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Signals Network’s official Twitter account is @signals_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Signals Network Token Trading

Signals Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signals Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signals Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signals Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

