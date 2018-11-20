Simmons First National (SFNC) Given a $32.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Stephens set a $32.00 target price on Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SFNC. Sandler O’Neill lowered Simmons First National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Simmons First National from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of SFNC opened at $27.74 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,339,000 after acquiring an additional 311,384 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Simmons First National by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Simmons First National by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Simmons First National by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 342,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 134,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

