Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $105.00 price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, October 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.59.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $85.16 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.76 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a $0.9225 dividend. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

