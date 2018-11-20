Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $1.13 Million in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Stock

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.38. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $185.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.11 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $1.13 Million in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/skandinaviska-enskilda-banken-ab-publ-invests-1-13-million-in-wheaton-precious-metals-corp-wpm-stock.html.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.