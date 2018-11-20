Sky Plc (SKY) Receives GBX 1,437.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sky Plc (LON:SKY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,437.25 ($18.78).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKY. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SKY in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of SKY from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,728 ($22.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SKY to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

In other SKY news, insider Andrew Neal Griffith bought 15,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £238,347.15 ($311,442.77). Also, insider Matthieu Pigasse sold 9,275 shares of SKY stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total transaction of £160,272 ($209,423.76).

Shares of LON:SKY traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,727.50 ($22.57). The stock had a trading volume of 77,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,000. SKY has a 52 week low of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,378 ($18.01).

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.

