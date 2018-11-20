Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Director Sells $3,015,284.44 in Stock

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Iain Mackenzie sold 98,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $3,015,284.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Iain Mackenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, Iain Mackenzie sold 45,000 shares of Smart Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,316,250.00.

On Friday, October 5th, Iain Mackenzie sold 31,684 shares of Smart Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,109,256.84.

SGH traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 419,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,264. The firm has a market cap of $721.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.26. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $373.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.51 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 92.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Global during the third quarter worth about $130,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Smart Global during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Smart Global during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Global during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Smart Global during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

