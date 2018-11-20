Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Smartsheet to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smartsheet to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Smartsheet to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.61. 837,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,905. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 22,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $582,604.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kara Hamilton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $693,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,686 shares of company stock worth $2,720,564 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,011.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after buying an additional 538,853 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth $1,834,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

