Societe Generale (GLE) Given a €43.80 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) received a €43.80 ($50.93) target price from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Societe Generale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Societe Generale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Societe Generale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Societe Generale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.85 ($50.99).

Shares of GLE traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €45.19 ($52.55). 7,380,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Societe Generale has a 1-year low of €41.88 ($48.70) and a 1-year high of €52.26 ($60.77).

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

