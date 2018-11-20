Societe Generale Reiterates $92.00 Price Target for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been assigned a $92.00 price objective by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Societe Generale’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morningstar set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $77.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,164,419. The company has a market capitalization of $334.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,483,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 196,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 187,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after buying an additional 92,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 85,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

