Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) COO Pedro Alvaro Amorrortu Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) COO Pedro Alvaro Amorrortu sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $277,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.59. Solid Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $54.84.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $341,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 36.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $382,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

