News stories about Bombardier (TSE:C) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bombardier earned a coverage optimism score of 0.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Bombardier’s score:

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-bombardier-c-stock-price.html.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.