Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Share Price

Press coverage about Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Activision Blizzard earned a news sentiment score of 1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Activision Blizzard’s score:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.99.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

