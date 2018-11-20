Headlines about Novo Resources (CVE:NVO) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Novo Resources earned a news impact score of 1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Novo Resources stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.67. 139,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,494. Novo Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$7.05.

Get Novo Resources alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Novo Resources (NVO) Share Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-novo-resources-nvo-share-price.html.

Novo Resources Company Profile

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, evaluates, acquires, and explores for gold properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Beatons Creek Paleoplacer gold project comprising 20 mining leases, exploration tenements, and tenement applications covering approximately 560 square kilometers; and the Karratha gold project covering approximately 6,021 square kilometers of mineral rights in the Karratha region.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.