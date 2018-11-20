Southern Co (SO) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 52,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 157,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.04.

SO opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -0.09.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/southern-co-so-shares-sold-by-keybank-national-association-oh.html.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.