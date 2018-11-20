Southwestern Energy Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.13 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 14.22%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SWN. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southwestern Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 price objective on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.40 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, SVP Jennifer N. Mccauley sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $63,798.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,098.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2,836.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.