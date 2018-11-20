SpaceChain Price Tops $0.0087 on Top Exchanges (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. In the last week, SpaceChain has traded 66% lower against the US dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, HitBTC, EXX and CoinEgg. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $227,244.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004398 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinnest, CoinEgg and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

