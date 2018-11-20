SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 923,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,637 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 14.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $33,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $37.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

