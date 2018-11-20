SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) Shares Bought by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,434 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for 2.2% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $49,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 83,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $53.32.

