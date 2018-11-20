Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK) Given $18.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Speedway Motorsports an industry rank of 174 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Speedway Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:TRK traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $17.16. 2,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,692. Speedway Motorsports has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $699.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $160.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Speedway Motorsports will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Speedway Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 9.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

About Speedway Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

