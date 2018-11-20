Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STXB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,567. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $403,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $514,000. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts, The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

