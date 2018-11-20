Sprint Corp (S) Director Ronald D. Fisher Sells 327,525 Shares

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Director Ronald D. Fisher sold 327,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $2,030,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,419,275 shares in the company, valued at $14,999,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of S opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Sprint Corp has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.43, a P/E/G ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sprint had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 2,277.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,366,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $74,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888,543 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 298.9% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 7,206,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399,600 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 24.6% in the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 17,061,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $92,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint in the third quarter valued at about $20,928,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint in the second quarter valued at about $9,637,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on S shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

