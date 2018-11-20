Square (SQ) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Nomura

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Nomura from $125.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Nomura’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.55% from the company’s current price.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Square from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “$71.60” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Square from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Square from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Square from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Square to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.82.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,626,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -604.00 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Square has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Square had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $7,832,720.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $519,317.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,344 shares in the company, valued at $48,745,097.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,225,650 shares of company stock valued at $182,074,855 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Square by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,965,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,790 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 2,070.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789,651 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Square by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,450,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 668,394 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,435,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,977,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

