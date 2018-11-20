Stage Stores (SSI) Updates Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $529-544 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $549.35 million.Stage Stores also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $-2.1–1.9 EPS.

NYSE:SSI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,986. Stage Stores has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $369.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stage Stores will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. Stage Stores’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

