Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Stake Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $126.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.41 and a 1 year high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “$138.69” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.29.

In other news, Director Michael David Hankin acquired 907 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.93 per share, with a total value of $102,427.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,590.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $918,253.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

