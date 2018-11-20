Stantec Inc. (STN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. CIBC upgraded Stantec from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Howard Weil upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Stantec by 544.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Stantec during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Stantec by 42.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Stantec stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.23. Stantec has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $690.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.73 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.34%. Analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, Consulting Services  Global, and Construction Services.

