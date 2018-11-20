Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Shares Down 6.2%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 44,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 625,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.04 million, a PE ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 2.59.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of October 10, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.
