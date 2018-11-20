Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Shares Down 6.2%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 44,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 625,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.04 million, a PE ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/star-bulk-carriers-sblk-shares-down-6-2.html.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of October 10, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.