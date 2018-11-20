Starvest (LON:SVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

SVE stock opened at GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday. Starvest has a 52 week low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Get Starvest alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Starvest (SVE) Posts Earnings Results” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/starvest-sve-posts-earnings-results.html.

About Starvest

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Starvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.