State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.76 Million Holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 295.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,524 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 101.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in BMC Stock by 47.9% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

In related news, insider David E. Flitman acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $55,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMCH. BidaskClub cut BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on BMC Stock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on BMC Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Shares of BMCH opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

