State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 63,544 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 123.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 68,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

ACOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $18.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.56.

In related news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 20,256 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $595,728.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 490,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,364. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-increases-stake-in-acorda-therapeutics-inc-acor.html.

Acorda Therapeutics Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.