State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Cimpress NV (CMPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 102.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 95,255 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 20.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cimpress in the second quarter valued at $584,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Cimpress by 55.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cimpress by 8.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. sold 9,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $1,084,748.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Edward Quinn sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total value of $108,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMPR. ValuEngine upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

CMPR stock opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. Cimpress NV has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $171.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.04.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). Cimpress had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $588.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Cimpress’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cimpress NV will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

