Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 53,972 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Steel Dynamics worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLD opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

In other Steel Dynamics news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,002.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

