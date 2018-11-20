Stephen E. Budorick Buys 4,023 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,172.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,147.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OFC stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $24.33. 1,291,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,139. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $137.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.45 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

