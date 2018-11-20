Stifel Nicolaus Lowers NVIDIA (NVDA) Price Target to $200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $295.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.28.

NVIDIA stock opened at $144.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.20. NVIDIA has a one year low of $144.63 and a one year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 51.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.85%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,240,689.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total value of $2,971,172.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,488,411.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,347,973. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 277,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,893,000 after buying an additional 24,605 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,709,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,042,580,000 after buying an additional 120,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,726,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $485,121,000 after buying an additional 60,423 shares during the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

