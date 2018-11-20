Stipend Price Reaches $0.0721 on Top Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Stipend has a total market cap of $663,151.00 and approximately $1,878.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0721 or 0.00001504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.95 or 0.02292723 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00545992 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00015095 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00021658 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00017861 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00017402 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007590 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 9,191,809 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.