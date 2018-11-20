Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Ross Stores Call Options (ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 18,271 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,791% compared to the typical volume of 632 call options.

In other news, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $962,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total value of $1,903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Ross Stores by 46.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $49,797,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 92.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,311 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 10.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 24.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $91.19 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Nomura increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

