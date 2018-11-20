Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Beacon Roofing Supply Put Options (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 720 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 823% compared to the average daily volume of 78 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,131,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,748,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,649,000 after acquiring an additional 502,149 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,058,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,687,000 after acquiring an additional 315,299 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,862,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,580,000 after acquiring an additional 629,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,748,000.

Several research firms have commented on BECN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

BECN stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.07.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

