Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,687 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Resources Connection worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RECN. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,713,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Resources Connection by 940.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 268,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Resources Connection by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,299,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,567 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John D. Bower sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,108.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $371,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RECN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Resources Connection has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:RECN opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $522.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.02. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

