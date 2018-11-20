Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRIM. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter worth approximately $30,721,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth approximately $13,951,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth approximately $10,422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1,265.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 271,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 251,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,135,000 after acquiring an additional 212,126 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Lee King sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $200,111.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 734,833 shares of company stock worth $18,475,786. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Primoris Services Corp has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $908.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

