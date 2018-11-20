Stornoway Diamond Co. (SWY) Director Patrick Godin Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Stornoway Diamond Co. (TSE:SWY) Director Patrick Godin acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

SWY opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. Stornoway Diamond Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$0.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWY shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stornoway Diamond from C$0.65 to C$0.55 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.45 price objective on shares of Stornoway Diamond in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

About Stornoway Diamond

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard diamond project located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

