Stralem & Co. Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Stralem & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 3.0% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,608,000 after purchasing an additional 348,882 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,243,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,867,000 after purchasing an additional 717,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,210,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,786,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,824,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,001,000 after purchasing an additional 157,594 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,787,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,727 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV opened at $89.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $137.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

