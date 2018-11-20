Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $175,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie set a $69.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.93.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

