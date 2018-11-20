Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,790 Shares of Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 384,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $50,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth $6,182,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth $3,636,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 12,329.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,333 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth $82,322,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 76.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equifax from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Equifax from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

EFX opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.54 and a 52 week high of $138.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Equifax had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

