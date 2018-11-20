Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Lincoln National worth $48,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.85.

NYSE:LNC opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $86.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-boosts-stake-in-lincoln-national-co-lnc.html.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.