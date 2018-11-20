Sunrun Inc (RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele Sells 7,044 Shares

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $89,951.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RUN stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. 1,401,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,787. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of -0.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). Sunrun had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $204.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sunrun by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after buying an additional 701,745 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 881.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,517,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

