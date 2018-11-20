SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Blue Apron Holdings Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blue Apron in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Blue Apron’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 75.39% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $150.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Blue Apron from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blue Apron from $1.90 to $1.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.02 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blue Apron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.28.

APRN stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. Blue Apron has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $225.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.10.

In other Blue Apron news, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $198,369.66. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 194,777 shares in the company, valued at $290,217.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $165,332.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,733,708 shares of company stock worth $2,871,698. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 3.2% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 4,153,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 127,976 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 216.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 102,982 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter worth about $2,259,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 7.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,162,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter worth about $3,431,000. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

