SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Enerplus Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (ERF)

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report issued on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.12%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.55. Enerplus has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $13.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were given a $0.0077 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 172,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

