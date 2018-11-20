Superior Energy Services (SPN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.67

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 1931150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

SPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $11.00 price objective on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Superior Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.15.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $573.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.47 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Funk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,348.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Superior Energy Services by 2,659.0% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 430,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 414,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Superior Energy Services by 63.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 40,412 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its position in Superior Energy Services by 24.1% during the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 528,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Superior Energy Services by 1,319.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 326,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 303,313 shares in the last quarter.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:SPN)

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

