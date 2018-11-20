Superior Industries International (SUP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SUP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Industries International from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Industries International from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of SUP opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.83. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.65 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Industries International will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald J. Stebbins acquired 31,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,992.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joanne M. Finnorn acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 34,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,507.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 95,183 shares of company stock worth $769,125. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 64,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

