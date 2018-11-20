Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,489,665 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 404,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of QUALCOMM worth $323,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 170.9% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,760.0% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 151.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $61,641.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,098,286.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,076.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $6,302,079. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

