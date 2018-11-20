Swiss National Bank Sells 29,600 Shares of Hershey Co (HSY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 739,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $75,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 108.4% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Hershey from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.81.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 47,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $154,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,725,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,764. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $108.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 102.30% and a net margin of 13.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

